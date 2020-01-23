The Spun

Raiders Owner Asked About His Conversation With Tom Brady

Tom Brady on the field during the Patriots' Wild Card loss to the Titans.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on during the the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tom Brady was in Las Vegas last weekend for the big Conor McGregor-Donald “The Cowboy” Cerrone fight at UFC 246.

The soon-to-be free agent quarterback was spotting talking with Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis. Of course, this led to some Brady-to-Las Vegas rumors.

It’s unclear what Brady and Davis were talking about.

Most likely, they were just exchanging pleasantries.

Davis has since been asked about this conversation.

“Oh,” Davis said, “that was about Tom was going to fight [Manny] Pacquiao here to open the stadium.”

Sure it was, Mark.

The Raiders could be a potential option for Brady in free agency. It’s possible Las Vegas could opt to move on from Derek Carr before the 2020 season.

Other teams, like the Dolphins, Titans and Colts, have also been mentioned as potential suitors for the six-time Super Bowl champion.


