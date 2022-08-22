Raiders Owner Was Asked About The Tom Brady Rumor

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Owner Mark Davis of the Oakland Raiders watches players warm up before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Raiders owner Mark Davis wasn't able to catch Dana White's "GronkCast" comments live on Saturday night, but that doesn't mean he wasn't made aware of them.

While Davis was attending the Las Vegas Aces WNBA playoff game, the UFC president was on ESPN+ saying he worked to broker a deal that would've landed both Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in silver and black; had it not been for former head coach Jon Gruden:

I worked to put that deal together for Brady and Gronk to come to the Raiders. And it was almost a one deal. And at the last minute, Gruden blew the deal up and said that he didn’t want [Brady]. And all hell broke loose, man. It was crazy and Brady was already looking at houses, and it wasn’t being said yet that Gronk was coming. So Las Vegas would have have Brady and Gronk the year that the Bucs won the Super Bowl, except Gruden blew the deal up.

When asked about White's comments, Davis' memory of the situation seemed a little foggy.

Telling the Las Vegas Review-Journal:

I heard about [White’s comments]. That was what — two to three years ago or something? I don’t know, man. Talk to Dana. I remember that Tom Brady went to Tampa Bay. That’s basically what I remember. I have no idea. Dana has the stories. I love Dana. He is a great, great promoter. Why would this make me upset? I was busy watching [the Raiders beat Miami 15-13] and the basketball game.

Kind of interesting that Mr. Davis wouldn't remember possibly landing two of the greatest players ever. But that's his story and he's sticking to it for now.

Gronk cheekily confirmed the story on ESPN. Saying to White, “That’s exactly what happened and you just told the story.”