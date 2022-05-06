KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Friday, the Las Vegas Raiders announced the abrupt departure of team president Dan Ventrelle.

Franchise owner Mark Davis shared a brief statement breaking the news.

"Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the Raiders organization," the statement reads. "We will have no further comment at this time."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this surprising news.

Given the tone of the announcement, many fans wonder if a scandal is on the horizon.

"What is going on? This is the 2nd team president gone in 3 years. I’d be curious to see the reasoning for this," one fan wrote.

"That smells like a scandal about to break," another added.

Ventrelle was named the Raiders' interim president following Marc Badain's resignation last July. He was named the team's full-time president after the 2021 season. He'd been with the organization since 2003, serving roles as executive vice president and general counsel.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing situation.