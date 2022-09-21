Raiders, Patriots Reportedly Agree To Minor Trade

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots agreed to an early-season trade on Wednesday.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Raiders acquired offensive tackle Justin Herron from the Patriots in exchange for a 2024 pick swap.

Herron was selected by the Patriots with a six-round pick in the 2020 draft. He notched 10 starts and 28 game appearances through his first two seasons in New England.

The Raiders lost starting right tackle Brandon Parker to a season-ending triceps injury prior to the 2022 campaign. Veteran lineman Jermaine Eluemunor took over the starting RT position. Longtime starter Kolton Miller is still holding down the left side.

The Patriots are led by Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn at the tackle positions.

The Raiders are off to an 0-2 start to the 2022 season. The Patriots are 1-1.