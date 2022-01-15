Look: Raiders Player Makes Brutal Mistake vs. Bengals

On the road, in the playoffs, already down seven, you can’t allow the opposing team to get any breaks. That’s exactly what Raiders running back Peyton Barber did on Sunday.

In the first quarter down 10-3, the Bengals sent a kickoff headed that seemed to be heading out of bounds which would give Las Vegas the ball at the 40. However, Barber cut off the ball without placing a foot out of bounds. Downing the ball at the Raiders’ own two.

Peyton Barber lost his mind in the wrong time..pic.twitter.com/bwVmCUMkA2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 15, 2022

Luckily the Raiders escaped relatively unscathed. Although the Bengals defense nearly sacked Derek Carr in the endzone on third down, which would’ve made for a disaster in the jungle.

Barber joined Las Vegas this season and has been a decent contributor for the Raiders. But this wasn’t one of his finer moments in Silver and Black.

The winner of today's Raiders-Bengals game will get to celebrate their first playoff win in quite a while. Per @EliasSports, this will be the first playoff meeting in NFL history between teams who each are each at least 18 years removed from their last playoff win. pic.twitter.com/HsFgl6bxHl — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 15, 2022

In 10 games with the Raiders, Barber’s rushed the ball 55 times for 212 yards and a pair of scores. He’s also added 67 yards in the receiving game.

Las Vegas will hope to limit the mistakes going forward as they still find themselves down by 10 points in the second quarter.