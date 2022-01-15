The Spun

Look: Raiders Player Makes Brutal Mistake vs. Bengals

NFL: DEC 12 Raiders at ChiefsKANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On the road, in the playoffs, already down seven, you can’t allow the opposing team to get any breaks. That’s exactly what Raiders running back Peyton Barber did on Sunday.

In the first quarter down 10-3, the Bengals sent a kickoff headed that seemed to be heading out of bounds which would give Las Vegas the ball at the 40. However, Barber cut off the ball without placing a foot out of bounds. Downing the ball at the Raiders’ own two.

Luckily the Raiders escaped relatively unscathed. Although the Bengals defense nearly sacked Derek Carr in the endzone on third down, which would’ve made for a disaster in the jungle.

Barber joined Las Vegas this season and has been a decent contributor for the Raiders. But this wasn’t one of his finer moments in Silver and Black.

In 10 games with the Raiders, Barber’s rushed the ball 55 times for 212 yards and a pair of scores. He’s also added 67 yards in the receiving game.

Las Vegas will hope to limit the mistakes going forward as they still find themselves down by 10 points in the second quarter.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.