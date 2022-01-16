Look: Raiders RB Kenyan Drake Sends Clear Message About Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves down 10 to the Bengals in the fourth quarter of their first round playoff matchup. But the team doesn’t get there without the leadership and play of Derek Carr.

On Saturday, inactive Raiders running back Kenyan Drake had a message for those still sleeping on his QB. “Omg please put some respect on [Derek Carr] name,” Drake tweeted.

omg please put some respect on @derekcarrqb name — Kenyan Drake™ 🥋 (@KDx32) January 15, 2022

Carr has played well enough to have the Raiders in position to steal one in Cincy, but boneheaded mistakes really hurt Las Vegas in this one thus far.

The Raiders veteran signal-caller is 21-34 on his passes for 198 yards and a touchdown. With some nice help from Josh Jacobs and the running game as well.

That said, a loss not only puts interim coach Rich Bisaccia‘s Las Vegas future in doubt but also Derek Carr’s.

MOSSED 💥 Derek Carr finds Zay Jones for the TD 💪 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/0jhowbQMix — ESPN (@espn) January 15, 2022

Though Carr has proven himself as a more than capable starter in the NFL, a new regime may look for a fresh start as they try to jumpstart the next era of Raiders football.

Carr and the Raiders have five minutes to make up 10 points in chilly Cincinnati, Ohio.