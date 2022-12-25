Raiders RB Rips His Team After Crushing Christmas Eve Loss

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Running back Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

50 years ago, Franco Harris scored the game-winning touchdown (the Immaculate Reception) to lift the Pittsburgh Steelers past the Oakland Raiders, 13-7.

Fate was on the Steelers' side 50 years later as the Steelers honored Harris' legacy and took down the now Las Vegas Raiders by three on Saturday night, 13-10. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett found rookie wide receiver George Pickens in the endzone with 46 seconds left to push the Steelers in front.

Cornerback Cam Sutton then intercepted Derek Carr with less than 30 seconds left to ice the game. The win got the Steelers to 7-8 overall, while the Raiders fell to 6-9.

After the loss, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs spoke to the media and made it clear that he's sick and tired of losing.

"I'm tired of dealing with this," Jacobs said, (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “Every day I come here and bust my ass and I see the guys busting their ass and the result is not there. For me, the last four years, the result has not been there. And quite frankly, I don’t know what else to do.”

Those are the words of someone that is ready to be a free agent after the season ends.

Jacobs only has two games left as a Raider before he'll have an opportunity to pick who he wants to play for next.