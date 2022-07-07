Raiders Release Statement After Historic Hire

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders made a massive hire on Thursday when they announced that Sandra Douglass Morgan will be their next team president.

Morgan is officially the first black female team president in NFL history.

Shortly after the move was made official, head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler released a message congratulating Morgan on her being hired.

"We congratulate Sandra Douglass Morgan on her historic hiring as Team President and are excited to welcome her into the Raiders Family," the statement read. "Sandra brings impressive leadership experience to the organization and we are thrilled to work with her as we continue to build a championship-caliber culture and team."

Morgan is the former Nevada Gaming Control Board chairwoman after she held the position from 2019-21. She was also the first black woman to get that gig.

The Raiders had been looking for a new team president after Dan Ventrelle was fired this past May.

It remains to be seen if other teams follow suit with this kind of move in the future.