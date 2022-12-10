Raiders Release Veteran Offensive Lineman After Brutal Loss

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly sending an offensive lineman to the waiver wire following Thursday night's demoralizing loss at SoFi on Thursday night.

Per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, "The Raiders are releasing guard John Simpson ... A fourth-round pick in 2020, Simpson started every game last season and is still only 25. Potential O-line help for a contender now on waivers."

The Raiders decided to let Simpson go just three seasons into his career after making 21 career starts in 35 games for the silver and black.

Simpson saw action in 56 snaps on TNF in relief of starter Alex Bars who went down early in the first quarter. But it was his first significant playing time the 25-year-old had gotten this year dating back to Week 2 when he started the team's first couple games.

The young OG should be an inexpensive pickup for an offense looking to shore up its unit up front.