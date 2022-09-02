Raiders Release Veteran Tight End With Injury Settlement

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders cut two players off the IR with injury settlements on Friday, including veteran tight end Jacob Hollister.

Hollister spent the 2021 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed with the Raiders earlier this offseason.

He landed on the injured reserve with an undisclosed issue sometime during the preseason.

Hollister reeled in nine catches for 55 yards and a touchdown through seven games with the Jaguars last season.

The undrafted TE out of Wyoming originally signed with the Patriots in 2017, playing his first two NFL seasons in New England. His best stint came with the Seattle Seahawks, logging 558 yards and six touchdowns from 2019-20.

The Raiders tight end depth chart now consists of Darren Waller, Foster Moreau and Jesper Horsted.

Las Vegas also reached an injury settlement with veteran linebacker Tae Davis, who was moved to the IR with an undisclosed injury issue of his own.