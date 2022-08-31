Raiders Release Veteran Wide Receiver In Surprise Move

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders released veteran wide receiver Keelan Cole ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster cut deadline.

This move leaves the Raiders with just five wide receiver options heading into the 2022 regular season.

The Raiders added Cole as a free agent back in May. The former New York Jet/Jacksonville Jaguar was expected to serve as a primary backup option on Las Vegas' wide receiver depth chart.

The Raiders' wide receiver corps currently consists of starters Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Mack Hollins along with backups Tyron Johnson and D.J. Turner. The team will no doubt add some extra wideout depth sometime in the near future.

Through 15 games with the Jets in 2021, Cole reeled in 28 catches for 449 yards and one touchdown. The 29-year-old wideout caught 11 passes for 149 yards in four preseason games this year.

As a proven producer in the receiving game, Cole will likely earn a roster spot somewhere before the start of the 2022 season.