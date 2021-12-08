Raiders Released Former Alabama Star On Wednesday

The Las Vegas Raiders have released former Pro-Bowl safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from their practice squad.

The Wednesday move came in conjunction with the signing of veteran linebacker Will Compton, per NFL insider Ari Meirov.

Clinton-Dix was signed to the Las Vegas practice squad on Sep. 15 of this year. He was elevated for two games in 2021 but failed to record a single stat in either contest.

The eighth-year NFL pro was selected with the 21st overall pick in the 2014 draft after a standout collegiate career with Alabama. From there, he spent four and a half seasons as a starting free safety for the Green Bay Packers — including his first and only Pro-Bowl season in 2016.

After he was traded to Washington midway through the 2018 season, Clinton-Dix went on to be a full-time starter for the Chicago Bears in 2019. Prior to the 2020 season, he reunited with his former head coach Mike McCarthy on a one-year deal in Dallas. He was then taken over on the safety depth chart and released just one week before the start of the season.

He started the 2021 season as a member of the San Francisco 49ers organization, but was released before the start of the season there as well.

Through his six active seasons in the NFL, Clinton-Dix logged 522 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 33 passes defended and 16 interceptions.