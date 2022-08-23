Raiders Reportedly Make Decision On Kenyan Drake

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's not looking like Kenyan Drake will see the end of his Raiders contract.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Las Vegas plans to release the veteran running back, with Ian Rapoport citing low trade interest for the former Alabama standout.

Drake signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Raiders last season, but unfortunately the team didn't get the production they were looking for after a really nice stint with the Cardinals.

In 12 games and two starts with Vegas, Drake netted 254 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 63 carries.

That said, the 28-year-old should still fetch some attention on the market thanks to his speed and versatility out of the backfield. It'll just be elsewhere.