Raiders Reportedly Make Decision On QB Marcus Mariota

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly made a tough decision on quarterback Marcus Mariota.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are placing the veteran quarterback on the injured reserve list.

Mariota suffered a quad injury during the Raiders’ opening weekend win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Mariota suffered the quad injury on a long run in the Monday night win over the Ravens. He was initially expected to miss multiple weeks.

“Marcus Mariota is expected to be out multiple weeks after aggravating a quad injury during a 31-yard run on Monday night, source said. A few weeks is the best case scenario. This robs Las Vegas of a weapon, as they planned to sprinkle Mariota in on offense,” Rapoport reported following the initial injury.

Now, the injury move is official. Mariota won’t be suiting up for the Raiders anytime soon.

The Raiders are scheduled to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T.

