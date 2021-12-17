Raiders Reportedly “Not Happy” About Idea Of Postponing Game vs. Browns

The Cleveland Browns are heavily pushing to have Saturday’s game against the Raiders postponed. On the other side of things, the fully-healthy Las Vegas squad are not quite as keen on this idea.

As the NFL discusses the possibility of postponement, the Raiders are anxiously awaiting a decision.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, the team is “not happy” with the idea of altering their schedule.

Raiders are waiting for answers on their game in Vegas, and they’re not happy with the idea of a postponement. Obviously, Browns, Rams and Washington are all in flux now. Worth mentioning Cleveland plays on Saturday next week too. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 17, 2021

Breer added that the Raiders are all gathered at team facilities in preparation to begin their trip to Cleveland. With discussions ongoing, this afternoon’s departure has been postponed.

Raiders are gathered at the team facility, basically in a holding pattern. Busses are scheduled to leave for the airport in 10 minutes. Obviously, that’s probably not happening with discussions ongoing. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 17, 2021

The Browns are one of the teams that’s been hit hardest by this week’s wave of positive COVID-19 tests. Currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list are starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, backup QB Case Keenum, head coach Kevin Stefanski, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and many more.

Last night, Mayfield went on a Twitter tirade regarding the NFL’s handling of the situation — leading a charge of many people who feel the league should postpone this week’s game.

If the game is postponed, it will likely take place either on Monday or Tuesday.

An official decision is expected sometime this afternoon as the Raiders prepare to make the trip to Cleveland.