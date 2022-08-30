Raiders Reportedly Trading Former Top Pick To The Cardinals

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Oakland Raiders helmet is seen on the field after the game between Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

There's a new regime in Las Vegas and that regime is already making significant changes within the Raiders organization.

Earlier this afternoon, the team released 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood. The offensive lineman struggled to crack the starting rotation and eventually found himself as the odd man out.

Now, the team is parting ways with another former top pick. According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Raiders are trading former second-round pick Trayvon Mullen to the Arizona Cardinals.

"Trade: Raiders are sending 2019 second-round pick Trayvon Mullen to the Arizona Cardinals, per sources," Schefter said.

Schefter later offered a compensation update.

"Cardinals are trading a 2023 conditional seventh-round pick that could become a sixth-round pick to the Raiders in exchange for CB Trayvon Mullen," he said. "On the same day, the Raiders trade Mullen and cut 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood."

The Raiders are wasting no time ridding the organization from its ties to the Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden era.