Raiders Running Back 'Destined' To Be Traded At Some Point

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Oakland Raiders helmet is seen on the field after the game between Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders made a lot of changes this past offseason. But there could be one more big move on the horizon involving a Pro Bowl running back.

According to ProFootballTalk, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs seems "destined to be traded" sometime this season. PFT's Mike Florio pointed out in a recent feature that the team's decision to start him in the Hall of Fame game against the Jaguars on Thursday when all other skill position starters didn't play suggests that it may have been a "showcase" for other teams.

Jacobs had five carries for 30 yards along with two receptions for 14 yards in the win over Jacksonville. After the game, head coach Josh McDaniels said that the decision to start Jacobs stemmed from a need to get him acclimated to being hit.

Jacobs has a $2.122 million guaranteed salary this season. He is in the final year of his rookie contract and is set for free agency in 2023.

The Raiders made Josh Jacobs the No. 24 overall pick in 2018 after a stellar career at Alabama. As a rookie he had over 1,300 yards from scrimmage, finishing second in the Rookie of the Year voting.

The following season, Jacobs had another 1,300 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns, earning his first Pro Bowl selection in the process.

But the 2021 season saw Jacobs get less work in the offense until the final half of the season. He finished the year with career lows in carries but career highs in receiving.

Maybe Florio is blowing things out of proportion here. But if Jacobs is made available, there are bound to be a few teams interested.