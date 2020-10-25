A Severe Punishment Is Reportedly Coming For 1 NFL Franchise

The Tennessee Titans became the first NFL franchise to be punished for violating COVID-19 protocols this season. The AFC South franchise has been fined $350,000 for violating the league’s rules during the pandemic.

“Sources say the Titans were fined for instances of failure to comply with requirements on wearing masks and insufficient clear communication regarding workouts outside the facility. No individual — including Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel — will face discipline,” NFL.com reported on Sunday.

The Titans aren’t the only NFL franchise facing punishment.

NFL.com added that punishment is on the way for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders have already been fined for improper mask use on the sideline. Now, they’re facing punishment for players not following protocol at practice.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero note that the punishment could be a stiff one:

If the Raiders are penalized, theirs could be stiffer than most because of their previous history. The Raiders organization has been fined $250,000 for head coach Jon Gruden not wearing a mask on the sideline and, $50,000 for an unauthorized person in their postgame locker room, while several players were fined for not wearing masks at an indoor charity event.

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer had more details. He reports that the Raiders are facing a significant fine and potential loss of NFL Draft picks.

That would be severe.

The #NFL will fine the #Raiders very heavily and will possibly take away Draft picks due to COVID-19 violations, according to @JayGlazer — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 25, 2020

The Raiders are off to a 3-2 start this season.

Las Vegas is scheduled to take on Tampa Bay at 4:05 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The game will be on FOX.