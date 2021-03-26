In a much-needed free agency move for the Las Vegas Raiders, former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead signed a one-year contract with the franchise on a busy day in the NFL world.

Earlier today, a couple blockbuster draft-order trades dominated headlines around the league. Snead’s free agent signing came right in the wake of that big news.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the deal on Twitter.

And in a non-trade moves today, the Raiders are signing former Ravens’ WR Willie Snead to a one-year contract, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. And the Bears are signing back free-agent CB Artie Burns to a one-year deal, per @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2021

Earlier this offseason, the Raiders lost their No. 1 wide receiver, Nelson Agholor, to the New England Patriots in free agency. Through the 2020 season, Agholor led the Las Vegas wideout corps with 896 yards and eight touchdowns.

Through his final year in Baltimore, Snead put up some less impressive numbers — logging 432 yards and three touchdowns. That being said, the seventh-year receiver was playing on the worst passing offense in the league. With just 171.2 passing yards per game in 2020, there wasn’t much wealth to spread around the starved Ravens receiving corps.

With a more central role in a pass-heavy offense like the Raiders, Snead has the potential to return to his peak form.

Through two full seasons with the New Orleans Saints from 2015-16, the former undrafted free agent collected 1,849 yards and seven touchdowns.

As a veteran receiver option, Snead will join up-and-coming receivers Hunter Renfrow and Henry Ruggs III on the WR depth chart. Those three options should be a decent supplement for star tight end Darren Waller — who lit up the league with 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020.