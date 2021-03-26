The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field.LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Oakland Raiders helmet is seen on the field after the game between Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

In a much-needed free agency move for the Las Vegas Raiders, former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead signed a one-year contract with the franchise on a busy day in the NFL world.

Earlier today, a couple blockbuster draft-order trades dominated headlines around the league. Snead’s free agent signing came right in the wake of that big news.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the deal on Twitter.

Earlier this offseason, the Raiders lost their No. 1 wide receiver, Nelson Agholor, to the New England Patriots in free agency. Through the 2020 season, Agholor led the Las Vegas wideout corps with 896 yards and eight touchdowns.

Through his final year in Baltimore, Snead put up some less impressive numbers — logging 432 yards and three touchdowns. That being said, the seventh-year receiver was playing on the worst passing offense in the league. With just 171.2 passing yards per game in 2020, there wasn’t much wealth to spread around the starved Ravens receiving corps.

With a more central role in a pass-heavy offense like the Raiders, Snead has the potential to return to his peak form.

Through two full seasons with the New Orleans Saints from 2015-16, the former undrafted free agent collected 1,849 yards and seven touchdowns.

As a veteran receiver option, Snead will join up-and-coming receivers Hunter Renfrow and Henry Ruggs III on the WR depth chart. Those three options should be a decent supplement for star tight end Darren Waller — who lit up the league with 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020.


