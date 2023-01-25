Raiders Signed Notable Wide Receiver To Futures Contract

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wide receiver Tyler Johnson will be sporting a different pirate logo heading into 2023.

On Wednesday, the Raiders announced they signed the former Buccaneer to a future contract, placing him on Vegas' 90-man offseason roster.

Johnson was selected in the fifth round by the Bucs in 2020 after back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons with the Golden Gophers.

In his rookie year, Johnson nabbed 12 catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns; including drawing a key pass interference flag during the Buccaneers' Super Bowl run. The 24-year-old nearly tripled his production in year two, catching 36 balls for 360 yards.

Johnson was picked up by the Texans after being waived by the Bucs back in September, but eventually returned to Tampa's practice squad after a couple games with Houston.

Now he'll look to pick up the pieces with the Raiders who have questions at quarterback going into next season.