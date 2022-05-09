Raiders Signed Veteran Free Agent On Monday

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: General view of the field prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight's game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Veteran linebacker Kenny Young spent half the 2021 season playing in the AFC West for the Broncos. He'll remain in the AFC West for 2022, but this time to play for the Raiders.

The Raiders have announced they've signed Young. The terms of the deal have yet to be released.

Young began the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Rams. He was traded to the Broncos in the middle of the year. Young finished the year with 75 tackles and two sacks.

The veteran linebacker is heading to Vegas. Here's what the team had to say about the signing, via a press release:

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent LB Kenny Young, the club announced Monday. Young, a 6-1, 235-pound linebacker, joins the Raiders after spending time with the Baltimore Ravens (2018-19), Los Angeles Rams (2019-21) and Denver Broncos (2021). Originally a fourth-round selection (122nd overall) by the Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft, Young has appeared in 59 career games with 25 starts, totaling 186 tackles (119 solo), 5.5 sacks, one interception, four passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Young will play a key role for the Raiders defense this upcoming season.

The team, meanwhile, will get a first look at the 2022 schedule later this week. The NFL will release the schedule on Thursday.