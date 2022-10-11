Raiders Signing Veteran Wide Receiver After Monday's Loss

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly adding to their receiving core following Monday night's loss to the AFC West rival Chiefs.

Per Adam Schefter: "Raiders are signing veteran WR Albert Wilson to their active roster, confirmed by his agents..."

Wilson, a former Kansas City Chief, played four seasons in Arrowhead before signing with the Miami Dolphins in 2018.

He spent three years with the Fins where he caught 94 passes for 955 yards and five touchdowns. Standing 5-foot-9, 195-pounds, Wilson is a stoutly built slot threat that was a pretty consistent weapon for Andy Reid and Alex Smith during his KC days.

The 1-4 Raiders are stuck looking for answers after a rough start to the season and embarrassing ending to last night's standalone game.

Perhaps Wilson will be able to give Derek Carr and Co. a spark in the coming weeks, or as a potential fill-in with Davante Adams facing down a possible suspension.