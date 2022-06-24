Raiders Star Makes Opinion On Davante Adams Very Clear
Earlier this offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders signed star pass rusher Chandler Jones on a three-year, $51 million free-agent deal.
During an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Friday, the talented pass-rusher shared his thoughts on another recent acquisition for his new team: Davante Adams.
"I would hate to be a defensive coordinator, going to sleep knowing that I have to face Davante Adams that Sunday. I'm glad he's on my side," Jones said.
Adams is coming off two straight All-Pro seasons with the Green Bay Packers, solidifying himself as one of the elite wide receiver options in the league. He signed a massive five-year, $141.25 million contract with the Raiders after he was traded to Las Vegas earlier this offseason.
Adams will be paired alongside Pro-Bowl WR Hunter Renfrow and dynamic tight end Darren Waller.
With Adams on the offensive side of the ball and Jones bolstering the team's defensive unit, the Raiders could be a scary-looking contender in this year's stacked AFC West division.