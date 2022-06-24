Raiders Star Makes Opinion On Davante Adams Very Clear

HENDERSON, NEVADA - JUNE 07: Wide receiver Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders catches a pass during mandatory minicamp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on June 07, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Earlier this offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders signed star pass rusher Chandler Jones on a three-year, $51 million free-agent deal.

During an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Friday, the talented pass-rusher shared his thoughts on another recent acquisition for his new team: Davante Adams.

"I would hate to be a defensive coordinator, going to sleep knowing that I have to face Davante Adams that Sunday. I'm glad he's on my side," Jones said.

Adams is coming off two straight All-Pro seasons with the Green Bay Packers, solidifying himself as one of the elite wide receiver options in the league. He signed a massive five-year, $141.25 million contract with the Raiders after he was traded to Las Vegas earlier this offseason.

Adams will be paired alongside Pro-Bowl WR Hunter Renfrow and dynamic tight end Darren Waller.

With Adams on the offensive side of the ball and Jones bolstering the team's defensive unit, the Raiders could be a scary-looking contender in this year's stacked AFC West division.