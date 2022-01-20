Raiders Star Reveals His Pick For Head Coach

If it were up to star defensive lineman Maxx Crosby, Rich Bisaccia wouldn’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

Bisaccia joins the list of Raiders players vouching for Bisaccia to remain the team’s head coach for the 2022 season.

He voiced his support for Bisaccia during an appearance on The Herd on Thursday afternoon.

“I’ve said it many times already: Rich is my pick if it was up to me,” said Crosby. “He’s a leader. He’s a leader of men. He’s somebody you look forward to seeing every morning. He’s a great coach from top to bottom. I think he’s earned the right. We won 10 games this year. With all the things going on in our building we still found a way to win. I think that’s a big reflection of Rich.”

Maxx Crosby is now the second Raiders’ star to pick Rich Bisaccia over others.

Derek Carr argued for Bisaccia right after the Raiders’ first-round loss to the Bengals.

“People listen him,” Carr said of Bisaccia. “And not just people, our team listens to him. I love him so much. I’m thankful for him. All of those things will be decision I don’t make, I don’t get to make. I just play quarterback and do my best to complete every pass. I think with everything that went on, if you really look at what happened, that staff, kept everything together and kept us competitive and kept us winning, finding ways to win football games. I think that’s what our organization is about. We’ll see what happens. We know what we want to have happen.”

The players have made their opinions clear. Will Raiders’ front-office members listen?