Raiders Suffered Brutal Injury Loss On Sunday Night

The Las Vegas Raiders are trailing the Kansas City Chiefs, 17-7, at halftime on Sunday night. Unfortunately, a halftime deficit to the Chiefs isn’t all the Raiders have to worry about.

Las Vegas has reportedly lost a key contributor to a potentially significant injury on Sunday night.

Raiders fullback Alec Ingold had to be carted off the field with an apparent lower-leg injury on Sunday evening.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders fear a torn ACL.

“The Raiders fear FB Alec Ingold suffered a torn ACL, source said. He’ll have tests Monday to confirm. A big loss of one of the NFL’s best fullbacks, team captain and key leader,” he reported.

Ingold, 25, took to Twitter following the injury.

“I Trust God,” she tweeted.

The former Wisconsin Badgers standout was an undrafted signing by the Raiders out of college. He’s been with the franchise since 2019.

The 5-3 Raiders trail the 5-4 Chiefs, 17-7, after two quarters of play on Sunday.

The game is airing on NBC.