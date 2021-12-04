Raiders Update TE Darren Waller’s Status For Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders will be down their best weapon on Sunday.

Per the Las Vegas Review-Journal‘s Vincent Bonsignore, tight end Darren Waller won’t take the field against the Washington Football Team.

“Darren Waller officially out for @Raiders tomorrow,” Bonsignore tweeted.

Las Vegas’ Pro Bowl TE was a non-participant in practice all week due to back and knee injuries. Waller sustained the injuries in the first half of the Raiders Thanksgiving win over Dallas. He was previously listed as “doubtful.”

Now Foster Moreau will step in on the end of the line. The third year tight end filled in for Waller against Philadelphia back in Week 7. Moreau posted six catches, 60 yards and a touchdown in the 33-22 win.

Since then, the Raiders hit a bit of a midseason skid. After starting the year 5-2, Vegas dropped 3 of its next four. Now LV finds itself just a game above .500 with just six games to go. Three of which are against AFC West opponents.

Waller first broke out with the Raiders back in 2019. The explosive 6-foot-6 tight end recorded back-to-back seasons with 90-plus catches and over 1,000 yards. Waller received Pro Bowl honors in 2020 after catching 107 balls for 1,196 yards and 9 TD’s.

In 10 games in 2021, Waller’s brought in 53 receptions for 643 yards and a pair of touchdowns.