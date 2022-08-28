Raiders Veteran Has Been Placed On Injured Reserve Today

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders will be down a reliable piece of their offensive line unit with Sunday's news.

Per Pro Football Focus' Ari Meirov, Raiders right tackle Brandon Parker has been ruled out for the year after the team placed him on IR.

Over the last four seasons, Parker has been a steady presence in the Raiders trenches, starting 32 games for the silver and black.

Las Vegas had been holding out hope that Parker would be able to fight his way back from a triceps injury. However, with final roster cuts looming the team did what it had to do.

The Raiders selected Parker in the third round of the 2018 draft out of North Carolina A&T. Last season he started 13 games for Vegas, the most since his rookie year.