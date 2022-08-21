Raiders Veteran Signing Has Been Placed On Injured Reserve

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders have replaced one of their defensive ends on injured reserve.

The team announced on Sunday that Jordan Jenkins is on IR after he got hurt during Saturday night's preseason game against the Miami Dolphins. He just signed with the team back on Wednesday.

Jenkins spent the first five seasons of his career with the Jets before spending last season with the Houston Texans.

In 83 games, he's compiled 209 tackles (124 solo), 25 sacks, seven forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and eight passes defended.

His best individual season came in 2017 when he compiled 49 tackles (32 solo), three sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and two passes defended.

The Raiders took down the Dolphins on Saturday night, 15-13, to raise their preseason record to 3-0.