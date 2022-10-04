Raiders Worked Out Former Notre Dame Quarterback Today

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders had a couple of players in for a workout on Tuesday.

Per Ari Meirov, those two players were veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson and former Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan.

Wilson was most recently cut by the Minnesota Vikings in late August. He spent the previous three seasons with the Miami Dolphins and then the four before that with the Kansas City Chiefs.

For his career, he's compiled 218 receptions for 2,499 yards and 12 touchdowns. His best individual season came in 2017 with the Chiefs. He appeared in 13 games and had 42 receptions for 554 yards and three touchdowns.

Coan spent last season with Notre Dame before he went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. He played in 13 games and finished with 3,150 yards passing and 25 touchdowns.

Before that, he spent four seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers and played in 22 games.