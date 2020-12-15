Raiders WR Henry Ruggs Is Reportedly Out This Week

Las Vegas receiver Henry Ruggs III will not play this week. The rookie standout will be forced to miss the Raiders matchup with the Chargers on Thursday after he was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the information on Twitter Tuesday evening.

Las Vegas drafted the explosive wide receiver out of Alabama with the 12th overall overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Ruggs was the first of many solid wideout options in this draft, including his Crimson Tide teammate Jerry Jeudy and Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb.

After a relatively quite start, Ruggs had his breakout game against Kansas City in Week 5. The big-play receiver made two huge catches for 118 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders’ shocking 40-32 upset win. Ruggs had missed the prior two game with an injury.

Raiders’ WR Henry Ruggs went on COVID reserve so he’s out for Thursday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2020

Ruggs has been a solid contributor in the Raiders receiving corps, reeling in 23 catches for 414 yards and two touchdowns through 11 games played. His second score of the season came in dramatic, game-winning fashion with a 46-yard touchdown catch to beat the Jets in Week 13.

With Ruggs out, Derek Carr and the Las Vegas offense will lean even further on Darren Waller. The star TE had a massive showing in Week 13, reeling in 13 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns. For a tight end, Waller has a solid ability to get downfield in a hurry. Hopefully his big-play potential can fill the void left by Ruggs.

The 7-6 Raiders will face off against the 4-9 Chargers on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. E.T.