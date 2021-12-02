Raleek Brown, 5-Star Running Back, Flips Commitment

The Oklahoma Sooners have lost yet another major recruit in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure from the program.

On Thursday, five-star running back recruit Raleek Brown announced his decision to flip his commitment from Oklahoma and follow Riley to USC.

“Momma I’m Staying Home… Los Angeles let’s turn it up a lil #FightOn #GoTrojans,” he wrote on Twitter.

Momma I’m Staying Home… Los Angeles let’s turn it up a lil #FightOn✌🏾 #GoTrojans pic.twitter.com/OaLQwxB2dO — RALEEK BROWN (@raleek2) December 2, 2021

Raleek Brown announced his decommitment from the Sooners’ program shortly after Riley accepted his new head coaching job in Southern California. As a native of Santa Ana and a standout player for Mater Dei, the No. 2 running back in the 2022 class was immediately considered a strong possibility to follow Riley and stay put close to home.

Earlier this week, Brown even teased the possibility of this decision.

Staying home ? 👀 — RALEEK BROWN (@raleek2) November 28, 2021

Brown isn’t the only five-star California native that decided to stay close to home. Earlier this week, the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2023 class, quarterback Malachi Nelson, announced his decision to follow Riley to USC with a similar message on Twitter.

2023 five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss and 2023 four-star running back Treyaun Webb are among the other top recruits to decommit from Oklahoma following Riley’s departure.

In addition to these lost recruits, several star Sooners have announced their decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal.