Rams Have 3-Word Message Following Blockbuster Trade

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sideline.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 21: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on from the sidelines during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams have made the biggest move of the trade deadline, acquiring Denver Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Monday afternoon that the Rams and Broncos agreed to a blockbuster trade highlighted by Miller.

“Broncos are finalizing a trade to send eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two second-day 2022 draft picks, league sources tell ESPN,” Schefter reported.

“Miller is now saying his goodbyes to his friends in the Broncos’ training facility.”

The Rams have made several big moves in recent years, highlighted now by the trades for Matthew Stafford and Von Miller.

The NFC West franchise had a three-word message following the trade on Monday.

“We’re all in,” the franchise tweeted on Monday.

The NFL world loves what the Rams are doing. The NFC West franchise has parted ways with several notable draft picks, but they’ve landed some big-time players in return.

Los Angeles is 7-1 on the season following Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans.

The Rams are set to take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night. Miller will reportedly be making his Rams debut.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.