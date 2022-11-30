Rams Announce Aaron Donald's Status For Seahawks Game

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The injuries just keep piling up for Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams.

Per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, LA's HC says that star defensive tackle Aaron Donald will be out for Sunday's game vs. Seattle. Citing, no surgery is required on the injured ankle and he's considered "week-to-week."

Donald suffered what's believed to be a high ankle sprain in last week's game against the Chiefs. Adding to an injury list that already includes quarterback Matthew Stafford, All-Pro wideout Cooper Kupp, and free agent pickup Allen Robinson.

Speaking on the team's poor injury luck Tuesday, McVay admitted "It certainly has been something that I don't think anybody could have ever predicted. And when it rains, it pours."

Through 11 games this season Donald's continued his future Hall of Fame play, tallying five sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 11 QB hits and a forced fumble. But with the Rams season all but over, it's likely the team takes its time instead of rushing him back.