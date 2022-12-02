Rams Announce Concerning Injury Update For Matthew Stafford

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams participates in warmups prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Matthew Stafford has cleared concussion protocol but is still dealing with a neck injury.

Rams head coach Sean McVay says the team is still "gathering information" regarding the issue. He said they haven't received any information suggesting it would be a long-term issue, but also wouldn't rule out the possibility of shutting Stafford down for the remainder of the season.

Team insider Jourdan Rodrigue provided an update from Friday's press conference:

Stafford has already been ruled out for Sunday's Week 13 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

The veteran quarterback's injury issues began when he suffered a concussion in Week 9. He missed the Rams' Week 10 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals before he was cleared for Week 11 — leaving that contest early with another head injury. He was ruled out again for this past weekend's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Backup QB John Wolford is set to make the start in place of Stafford this weekend. Wolford was dealing with a neck injury of his own last week, clearing the way for third-string rookie Bryce Perkins.