Rams Announce Decision On Matthew Stafford For Seahawks Game

Matthew Stafford has cleared concussion protocol but will not suit up for Sunday's Week 13 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback is still dealing with a neck issue.

Stafford missed the Rams' Week 10 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals with a concussion. He was cleared for Week 11, but left that contest early with another head injury. He was ruled out for this past weekend's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Even before these injury issues, Stafford was in the midst of a disappointing season. The reigning Super Bowl champion has 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions through nine games this year.

Third-string rookie quarterback Bryce Perkins took over QB1 duties in Week 12 as backup John Wolford dealt with a neck injury of his own. Wolford was cleared to practice this week and will start against the Seahawks on Sunday.