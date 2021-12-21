Rams Announce Official Decision On Von Miller Before Seahawks Game

Rams fans, rejoice. The team officially announced that star linebacker Von Miller will be active for Tuesday night’s game against the Seahawks.

News was tweeted out by the Rams’ official handle.

OLB Von Miller + RB Jake Funk are active for today's game. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 21, 2021

Miller was one of two players activated from the COVID-19 reserve list ahead of Tuesday’s kickoff. LA will need one of its newest stars to show out in a pivotal divisional matchup. If the Rams can beat Seattle tonight, they’ll tie the Arizona Cardinals atop the NFC West.

Von joins fellow All-Pro defender Jalen Ramsey, who was activated by the team on Sunday. However, three Rams starters remain on the COVID list. Tight end Tyler Higbee, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein and safety Jordan Fuller.

Feels a little off getting ready to play a game on Tuesday but any day I get a chance to glorify God is great day❕ Thank you Lord 🙏🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) December 21, 2021

Last year, Von Miller was very open about the virus’ lingering effects. Hopefully, the eight-time Pro Bowler is at full strength come 7 PM ET.

In four starts with the Rams, Miller has 13 tackles, including four tackles for loss, a forced fumble and no sacks. That said, the 32-year-old pass rusher is still a presence off the edge and a vital part of LA’s Super Bowl hopes this season.