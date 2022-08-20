Rams Are Waiving A Tight End Who Started In Super Bowl LVI

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 19: A Los Angeles Rams helmet is seen before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams made a series of roster cuts on Saturday.

Included in the releases was tight end Kendall Blanton, who replaced an injured Tyler Higbee as starting TE in the 2022 Super Bowl .

Blanton appeared in 11 regular-season games for the Rams in 2021, logging 37 yards on seven targets and four receptions. Despite making the start in his team's Super Bowl win, he failed to record a single catch after suffering a shoulder injury in the first half.

Blanton signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He spent the majority of his first three seasons on the practice squad, but notched his first career touchdown in LA's divisional playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Given his past history with the Los Angeles organization, it's likely Blanton re-signs with the practice squad later this year.

The Rams also waived running backs Raymond Calais and A.J. Rose, and defensive back Jairon McVea.