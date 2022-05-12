Rams, Bills To Open NFL Season: Fans React

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that a massive showdown between Super Bowl favorites will happen Week 1.

According to multiple reports, the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will square off against the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen and company will travel to Los Angeles for the game.

"The defending Super Bowl champion LA #Rams will open up the 2022 NFL season on Thursday Night, September 8th … against the Buffalo #Bills," reporter Ari Meirov wrote on Twitter. "Josh Allen vs. Matthew Stafford + Von Miller returns to LA."

Of course, immediately after the news was announced, fans were ready for the game to kick off.

"Now thats how we start a season folks," one fan said. "I know the Cowboys gave us a game last year, but I really wanted the Bills opening night. Should be fun and for all Bucs fans I will say we will be Bills fans that weekend!"

Other fans are ready for the tailgate scene.

"Not gonna lie. It would be an honor to tailgate with Bills Mafia here in LA," one fan said.

"Perfect matchup for opening night," said another fan.

The 2022 season can't come soon enough.