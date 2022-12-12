Rams Claimed Another Player Off Waivers On Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 19: A Los Angeles Rams helmet is seen before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams continued their waiver wire pickups with the addition in the trenches.

Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, "Former Titans DT Larrell Murchison was claimed off waivers by the Rams. Seattle and Detroit also put in a claim, per source."

Noting, "Rams have higher priority and got him."

Murchison was a fifth-round pick of the Titans out of NC State back in 2020. In 26 career games with Tennessee, the 25-year-old made five starts (all last season) recording 15 total tackles and two TFLs.

Fans reacted to the Rams pick-up on social media.

"Rams are annoying af. Y’all really out of [the] playoffs," a user said.

"I’m so confused by this," another replied. "Dude was on the street a month ago and nobody cared. Oh well, won’t complain."

"[Why] are the Rams claiming everything," another laughed.

"W," tweeted Holden Cantor.

He'll look to put some good tape together upon his arrival on the west coast.