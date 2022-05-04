Rams Cut 2 Players Following The NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 19: A Los Angeles Rams helmet is seen before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Every year around this time, teams make tough cuts in order to make room for players from the incoming draft class. Unfortunately, for two members of the Super Bowl champion Rams, their time is up.

On Wednesday, the team announced they would not be recalling defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. or running back Javian Hawkins.

Brooks signed with the Rams this past season after a brief stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Maryland product appeared in eight games, getting most of his playing time on special teams.

He finished with three total tackles on the year.

Meanwhile, Hawkins was a member of the Rams practice squad after signing on as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons.

In the preseason, the former Louisville Cardinal gained 48 yards on 10 carries.

He also had a stop in Tennessee before getting waived by the Titans.

The Rams selected four DBs in the NFL draft. As well as Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams in the fifth-round.