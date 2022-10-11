Rams Cut Running Back Following Sunday's Loss

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Los Angeles Rams helmet during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams cut reserve running back Jake Funk following Sunday's disappointing loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Funk served as the Rams' third-string running back behind Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson through the first five weeks of the season. The second-year running back failed to record a single stat through that time.

Funk was waived in a corresponding move to add center Matt Skura to the 53-man active roster.

The Rams signed veteran running back Malcolm Brown to the active roster last week. Rookie running back Kyren Williams is on the injured reserve with an ankle issue.

Los Angeles currently has the worst rushing attack in the league, averaging just 62.5 yards per game. The team has also utilized a league-low 97 total rushing attempts on the year.

The Rams also placed offensive guard David Edwards on the injured reserve with a concussion.