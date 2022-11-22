Rams Cut Veteran Running Back On Tuesday Afternoon

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Los Angeles Rams helmet during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams made a change to their running back room on Tuesday afternoon.

They officially cut ties with veteran running back Darrell Henderson after four seasons.

Henderson's usage had gone down in recent weeks as Cam Akers and Kyren Williams were getting the bulk of the carries. In 10 games, Henderson has compiled 70 carries for 283 yards and three touchdowns.

If you compare those numbers to last season's, it's a stark difference. He played in 12 games last season and racked up 149 carries for 688 yards and five touchdowns.

He'll finish his Rams tenure with 396 carries for 1,742 yards and 13 touchdowns. Considering how that's decent production, there's a good chance that he'll get picked up by another team that needs help at the position down the stretch.

The Rams will now turn their attention to the Kansas City Chiefs as they try and snap their four-game losing streak.

Kickoff for their clash on Nov. 27 will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.