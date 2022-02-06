Rams Fans Are Furious With The NFL’s Fred Warner Decision

LA Rams fans are none too pleased with the NFL right now. After Jalen Ramsey was assessed a $15,000 fine for his actions in the NFC title game, no such discipline was levied towards 49ers linebacker Fred Warner.

Per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, “The NFL didn’t fine 49ers LB Fred Warner for knocking down Rams QB Matthew Stafford from behind after an interception.” Saying, “No flag, no fine.”

The NFL didn’t fine #49ers LB Fred Warner for knocking down #Rams QB Matthew Stafford from behind after an interception. No flag, no fine. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 5, 2022

Safe to say Rams fans let their voices be heard on Twitter.

“NFL is a joke,” one fan replied.

NFL is a joke https://t.co/kjXuPzapVe — ramming it(win it for bobby) (@iiKidxx) February 6, 2022

“But [CeeDee] Lamb gets fined for not tucking in his jersey,” commented another.

But Cedee Lamb gets fined for not tucking in his jersey 😐😐😐😐😐 https://t.co/rs3dNJQtDF — L.A.M.P (@Rams4E) February 6, 2022

“NFL handing out fine to everyone but Warner?” said another Rams fan. “Absolute joke. Worst hit of them all.”

NFL handing out fine to everyone but Warner? Absolute joke. Worst hit of them all https://t.co/KND9crcvkC — Joel Miller (@joel74miller) February 6, 2022

“Warner hit a QB head to head, from behind, away from the play. No fine. But Jalen Ramsey was fined $15k for words. This is straight garbage [Roger Goodell].”

Warner hit a QB head to head, from behind, away from the play. No fine. But Jalen Ramsey was fined $15k for words. This is straight garbage @nflcommish. https://t.co/GpRrVjJYHF — Daniel (@Danlavoy) February 6, 2022

“WOW,” another user replied in all-caps.

What can only be described as inconsistent, at best.