Rams Fans Are Furious With The NFL’s Fred Warner Decision

Los Angeles Rams v Indianapolis ColtsINDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 19: A Los Angeles Rams helmet is seen before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

LA Rams fans are none too pleased with the NFL right now. After Jalen Ramsey was assessed a $15,000 fine for his actions in the NFC title game, no such discipline was levied towards 49ers linebacker Fred Warner.

Per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, “The NFL didn’t fine 49ers LB Fred Warner for knocking down Rams QB Matthew Stafford from behind after an interception.” Saying, “No flag, no fine.”

Safe to say Rams fans let their voices be heard on Twitter.

“NFL is a joke,” one fan replied.

“But [CeeDee] Lamb gets fined for not tucking in his jersey,” commented another.

“NFL handing out fine to everyone but Warner?” said another Rams fan. “Absolute joke. Worst hit of them all.”

“Warner hit a QB head to head, from behind, away from the play. No fine. But Jalen Ramsey was fined $15k for words. This is straight garbage [Roger Goodell].”

“WOW,” another user replied in all-caps.

What can only be described as inconsistent, at best.

