The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Rams Fans Are Very Worried About Kurt Warner’s Latest Tweet

Kurt Warner in a suit on the field before the Super Bowl.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - FEBRUARY 02: Football commentator Kurt Warner is shown prior to Super Bowl XLVIII between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Former Rams great Kurt Warner showed that he still bleeds blue and gold.

On his way to Los Angeles for the Rams’ NFC Championship matchup against the Niners, the NFL Network contributor had a bit of a warning for the SoFi faithful.

My plane to LA is filled with 49ers fans…” Warner tweeted. “Trying to figure out how to keep this plane grounded for about 28hrs (and still get myself to LA for ‘NFL GameDay Morning’…” Asking, “So Rams fans, send me your best ideas!??? #WhoseHouse”

Niners fans have been known to travel well to their crosstown rival’s stomping grounds. And San Francisco will need to pack every fan they can get into SoFi Stadium come Sunday.

While the 49ers have beaten the Rams in each of their last six matchups, LA is rolling through the playoffs thus far. With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, this rivalry game will be unlike the others.

Hopefully for Rams fans’ sake, Warner finds a way to do his part to keep that scarlet red and gold out of SoFi this weekend.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.