Rams Have Announced Injury Diagnosis For Cooper Kupp

It's just been a tough year for the Los Angeles Rams to this point in their Super Bowl defense. And now the team is dealing with an injury to its best offensive weapon.

In the fourth quarter of Sunday's game vs. the Cardinals, wide receiver Cooper Kupp was rolled up on near the sideline and immediately grabbed at his leg.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team says Kupp has an ankle injury.

Kupp had been one of the lone bright spots on the Rams offense in 2022, giving LA top wide receiver production despite the team's overall struggles (Sunday notwithstanding).

It isn't known how serious the injury is at this time, but he was visibly in pain and went straight to the locker room after being helped to the Rams' bench by members of the training staff.

Hopefully it's not something that further derails Los Angeles' season and he's able to make a quick recovery.