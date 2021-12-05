The Spun

The Rams Have Made A Decision On Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham on the field for the Rams.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams prepares to go onto the field during the second half in the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was clearly playing through some major pain against the Green Bay Packers last weekend. Beckham Jr. is dealing with an injury.

The Rams will give it a go with Beckham on Sunday afternoon, though.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Rams have decided to play Beckham Jr. on Sunday. He will reportedly be more involved than he’s been in recent games, too.

“Odell Beckham Jr., slowed this week with a hip injury, is expected to play today and he should be a bigger part of the offense, source said,” he reports.

The Rams have since officially made Beckham Jr. active for Sunday’s game.

The Rams and the Jaguars are scheduled to kick off at 4:05 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on FOX.

