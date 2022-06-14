Rams Have Re-Signed Player Following Roster Cut

The Los Angeles Rams cut linebacker Travin Howard last week on June 8, but he wasn't away from the team for long.

After he cleared waivers on Tuesday, the Rams re-signed him on a one-year contract.

Terms of the deal were not made available in the Rams' announcement.

Howard appeared in 12 games and started two contests for the reigning Super Bowl champs in 2021. The seventh-round draft pick from 2018 logged 21 tackles, one interception and two passes defended.

Howard will likely retain his role as a reserve linebacker option in 2022, especially considering the addition of all-time great LB Bobby Wagner earlier this offseason.

With the majority of last year's team back and some talented new additions, the Rams are widely considered a favorite to repeat their Super Bowl winning campaign this coming season.