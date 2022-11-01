Rams Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Offer

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: A general view of the crowd as the NFC Championship Game begins between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams are known for their wheeling and dealing ways in recent years, and now it looks like the team out in Hollywood is looking to make another big splash.

Per Dov Kleiman (via NFL reporter Albert Breer), the Rams have offered the Carolina Panthers "multiple 1st round picks" for edge rusher Brian Burns.

Burns has been one of the most sought after players in the NFL leading up to the trade deadline. Although Carolina has labeled the Pro Bowl outside linebacker "untouchable" as they put an end to their fire sale.

Teams have until 4 PM ET on Tuesday to make a move with the playoff picture slowly starting to take shape. If the Rams were to land Burns, he could fill some of the void that Von Miller left when he signed with Buffalo this offseason.

We'll see if LA's offer turns out being a deal the Panthers can't refuse.