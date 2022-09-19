Rams Have Reportedly Suffered Another Tough Injury Loss

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Los Angeles Rams helmet during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are going to be without a top offensive lineman for the next several weeks.

The defending Super Bowl Champs lost Tremayne Anchrum to a broken leg on Sunday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Anchrum fractured his fibula during the win against the Atlanta Falcons and is set to go on injured reserve.

This is the second straight week where the Rams have lost a starter along their line. In Week 1, center Brian Allen got hurt and he's set to be out for the next few weeks.

Anchrum became a starter this week after Allen went down with a knee injury.

The Rams will now have to dive deeper into their depth along the offensive line with Anchrum now out for the next several weeks.