Rams Legend Eric Dickerson Threatens To Skip Super Bowl After Team Gave Him Bad Seats

Super Bowl LVI tickets are especially hard to come by this year — even if you’re Rams legend Eric Dickerson.

During an interview on CBS Sports Radio’s “Maggie and Perloff Show,” the Hall of Fame running back was asked if he planned on attending Sunday’s big game. His answer was surprising to say the least.

“I don’t think I’m going to the game,” Dickerson said. “I’m just going to watch it on TV.”

When pressed about why he wouldn’t be in the building for the Rams’ fifth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, Dickerson revealed that the organization offered him tickets in the nosebleeds.

“Let’s put it like this, they wanted to give me tickets in the rafters,” Dickerson explained. “In the 400s, so I said, ‘I’d rather stay at home and watch it.'”

This isn’t the first spat Dickerson has had with the organization in his post-playing career. Back in 2016, the five-time All Pro stopped attending home games because he was banned from the sideline by then-head coach Jeff Fisher. But after Fisher was fired later that year, the franchise legend and the team seemed to patch things up — until this most-recent conflict at least.

After he was selected by the Rams with a first-round pick in 1983, Dickerson hit the ground running on what would become a legendary NFL career. Through nearly five full seasons with the franchise, he logged 7,245 yards, 56 touchdowns and four of his five All-Pro selections.

While he may be upset with his seat assignment, Dickerson made it clear that he still loves this Rams team.

“I’m gonna tell you, this is not about me. It’s about winning this football game. That’s the most important thing to me,” he added. “I want my team to win.”

Sunday’s game will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET in LA’s SoFi Stadium.